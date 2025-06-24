Jets Proposal Involving Ex-Steelers, Packers EDGE
The New York Jets have done a good job resetting the franchise this offseason but there is still time left to make more moves and one area of the roster that seems to be a bit thin is the edge.
That doesn't mean that there isn't talent there. Guys like Will McDonald IV and Jermaine Johnson woll have big roles in 2025. But, the Jets are seeminginly one injury away things looking rough. Because of this, it wouldn't hurt to sign another veteran depth piece.
New York doesn't necessarily need to break the bank for some big-name, superstar talent, but adding more experienced depth on a low cost should be a priority.
One guy who should be on the Jets' radar is 32-year-old defensive end Preston Smith. He's a 10-year National Football League veteran and is coming off a season in which he played 17 total games -- nine with the Green Bay Packers and eight with the Pittsburgh Steelers -- and had 4 1/2 total sacks and 32 tackles.
From 2021 through the 2023 season, Smith racked up 25 1/2 sacks as a member of the Green Bay Packers. He had nine sacks in 2021, 8 1/2 sacks in 2022, and eight sacks in 2021.
He's the exactly type of player the Jets should be target. He's been around the block with the Steelers, Packers, and Washington Commanders and could be another solid voice to bring into the locker room. He doesn't need to be a starter to have success. Last year, he made just nine starts but was still a solid piece.
If the Jets are going to make a move, this is the type they should make.
