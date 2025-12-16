Jets Cut One Of Final Pieces From Aaron Rodgers Era

The New York Jets are making a slight change in the wide receiver room.

After a roller coaster of a season, New York reportedly is releasing veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

"Sources: Jets are releasing WR Allen Lazard at his request," Schultz said. "An intriguing WR addition to the FA market...Allen Lazard is a highly respected veteran wide receiver with 28 career TDs and ample postseason experience. He will look to sign with a playoff team should he clear waivers."

Lazard came over to New York ahead of the 2023 season as a member of the group that came over with ties to former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Lazard inked a four-year, $44 million deal and had a sizable impact on the offense in 2023 and 2024. In his first season with the Jets, Lazard had 23 receptions for 311 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets are moving on

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) runs the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) defends during a game at MetLife Stadium, Oct 19, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Rodgers returned to the fold in 2024, Lazard's role saw an uptick. He had the second-most receiving yards of his career (530 yards) in just 12 games. On top of this, Lazard racked up six touchdowns as well.

After the season when the Jets saw an exodus of veterans leaving the franchise, Lazard was given permission to seek a trade in the wake of guys like Rodgers and Davante Adams also leaving. New York and the veteran receiver didn't find a trade and his deal was restructured to stick around in New York in 2025. He also made it clear that he wanted to be in New York.

"I wanted to be there," Lazard said in August. "When Coach Glenn got hired, I met with him. I told him I wanted to be here. I came here to continue my legacy and be a part of something great and changing the culture. And even though the past two years haven't gone that way, [it] doesn't mean that steered me away from my goals, which is to come here and be a big part of the change and turn of things here with the Jets. So I'm glad that we were able to figure things out, and I'm still here to be a part of this new regime and to be a part of something great."

Unfortunately for him, his role hasn't been the same. Lazard has played in 10 games -- including two starts -- and has just 10 catches for 70 yards and one touchdown. Now, there are three games left to go in the regular season.

As rumors surfaced about the possibility of a trade, unsurprisingly, the Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers were floated as a fit on numerous occasions.

