Are Jets' Justin Fields, Giants' Russell Wilson Low-Key Pals?
Justin Fields and Russell Wilson aren’t in each other’s way anymore.
That wasn’t the case last year. Fields and Wilson were gunning for the same job (Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback), and head coach Mike Tomlin’s preference for Wilson ultimately won out. Despite a 4-2 record to start the season, Fields was benched once Wilson was healthy. Reports indicate that many people inside Pittsburgh’s organization weren’t fans of Tomlin’s decision.
Such an environment in Pittsburgh wasn’t exactly conducive to a blooming friendship between Fields and Wilson. On the other hand, the experience doesn’t appear to have prevented the two quarterbacks from bonding. It’s a funny situation in sports — sometimes you gain the most respect for the guy you’re trying to beat.
Justin Fields and Russell Wilson can be friends now!
Now that Fields and Wilson have left the Steelers behind for New York, they’re free to express admiration for one another as starting quarterbacks on separate teams. Both men did just that on Tuesday amid a pair of Jets-Giants scrimmages, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s preseason game at MetLife Stadium.
According to The New York Post’s Mark Cannizzaro, Fields and Wilson were texting with each other on Monday night, reflecting on the serendipity of ending up in the same city following their respective departures from Pittsburgh.
Fields, Wilson trade compliments
Fields and Wilson proceeded to gush about each other to the media on Tuesday following the first scrimmage.
“It was kind of crazy how it worked out where we are both in the city,” Fields said, per Cannizzaro. “We were just both happy that we were able to find a new home. Of course I learned a lot from him. He’s been in the league for a long time, and he’s kind of a mentor to me, and a friend. … We were just happy for each other.”
Wilson was even more generous in his offering of compliments to Fields.
“I loved playing with him, and I know he’s going to have a great year,” Wilson said, per Cannizzaro. “Getting to play with each other and just be in the same room every day, it was a tremendous honor in ‘the quarterback club’ I guess you want to call it. It’s a special one, and when you get to share the room with guys and teach guys and learn and just continue to develop a relationship, I think that’s special. I really admire [Fields’] work ethic, admire his friendship and who we are as teammates and we’ll forever be connected.’’
You won’t hear Wilson talking that way about Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who some feel looks ready to usurp Wilson shortly. Wilson will have to play good football in September and October to keep Dart buzz at bay. And while Fields doesn’t have anyone in the Jets’ QB room breathing down his neck, the general pressure of reversing the narrative of his career and solidifying himself as a winning starter quarterback — in the New York market, no less — won’t be a walk in the park.
As in 2024, Fields and Wilson are facing similar tasks. This time around, they are free to empower one another.
