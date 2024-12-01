Watch: Former New York Jets Star Return Interception for Touchdown
At one time, Leonard Williams was a centerpiece of the New York Jets defense.
Selected as a first-round pick, he spent more than four years with the franchise before he was traded.
Going into Sunday’s game with Seattle, Williams was one of two high-profile former Jets playing for the Seahawks, the other being quarterback Geno Smith.
In his return to MetLife Stadium, Williams did something he had never done before — score on an interception.
In the second quarter the Jets were driving and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his offense at the Seattle 8-yard line. Out of a shotgun span, he dropped back and looked over the middle for a receiver.
Williams, all 300 pounds of him, had dropped into coverage. Rodgers didn’t see him. The ball was tipped and it fell into Williams’ hand and he sprinted with everything he had down the sideline.
With a convoy of blockers, Williams returned that interception 92 yards for a touchdown to trim the Jets’ lead to 21-13. New York was still leading, 21-16, at halftime.
Williams also blocked a kick in the first half.
He has been highly productive during his career, as has 43.5 sacks, including a career-high 11.5 in 2020.
The Jets selected Williams No. 6 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft and he signed a four-year, $18.6 million contract. The former USC Trojans product was a first-team All-American and the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2012.
He played for the Jets for more than four seasons, as he was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team in 2015 and made his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2016.
But, midway through the 2019 season, the Jets traded Williams to their Big Apple rivals, the New York Giants, for a third-round and a fifth-round pick.
He remained with the Giants through the 2023 season, during which he was hit with the franchise tag twice and eventually signed a three-year in contract in 2021 worth $63 million that included $45 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $22.50 million. That year he was named among the Top 100 players in the NFL by his peers.
Last October the Giants traded him to the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him to a three-year extension worth $64.5 million going into this season.
The Jets (3-8) have slim playoff hopes at this point. Team management, led by owner Woody Johnson has basically declared the season over. During the bye week he fired general manager Joe Douglas two months after he fired head coach Robert Saleh.
The Saleh move didn’t pay off as interim coach Jeff Ulbrich was 1-5 going into Sunday’s game.