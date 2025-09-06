Arizona State Star Projected As Early Fit For Jets
As the 2025 National Football League regular season has gotten closer, the position group that has been talked about the most for the New York Jets is the wide receiver room, without a doubt.
The Jets have their long-term building block in Garrett Wilson. Beyond him, they have rookie Arian Smith and veterans Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard expected to play a big role among others. Over the last few weeks, reports have surfaced that the Jets could be in the market for another wide receiver on the trade market.
With the season set to kick off on Sunday, though, that's obviously not very likely for this week. Maybe we could see more movement in the coming weeks, but right now, this is the roster the Jets have.
The receiver position likely will be talked about all season. It would be nice to add a piece, but the free agent market is very thin and you can never truly project what the trade market looks like. For example, Jakobi Meyers requested a trade which started plenty of speculation about New York, but he has said recently that the team denied his trade request.
The best way to add talent is through the NFL Draft. The Jets did that with Wilson and now Smith. Free agency is difficult because of the price tag.
With the season not even starting yet, Bleacher Report's scouting department already projected the wide receiver position as the Jets' biggest need for the 2026 NFL Draft and projected Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson as an early fit.
Who could the Jets add?
"Draft Needs: Wide Receiver, Interior Defensive Line, Quarterback," Bleacher Report said. "Top WR Scheme Fits on B/R Big Board: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State (No. 5), Ja'Kobi Lane, USC (No. 13), Denzel Boston, Washington (No. 20). Tanner Engstrand will try to construct a strong passing attack in New York, but he'll have to adjust to having fewer weapons than he did in Detroit. Right now, Garrett Wilson doesn't have much help. Wilson will likely take on the Amon-Ra St. Brown role as the receiver who can play all over the formation and run the entire route tree.
"What Engstrand and Co. will likely be looking for in 2026 is a bigger receiver who can attack downfield and win contested catches. Fortunately, our draft board is in alignment with that type at the top. Jordyn Tyson comes into the season as WR1 for his ability to win all over the field."
Tyson has played one game this season so far and had 12 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Last year, he had 1,101 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 75 catches in 12 games. This kid would look good in a green jersey next year, but there are 17 regular season games and hopefully the playoffs before that's a real thought.
