Details Emerging About Jets-Giants Practice Squad Drama
The New York Jets have made moves left and right right over the last few weeks, including one involving the New York Giants.
Korie Black spent time throughout the summer with the Giants but recently joined the Jets after being let go by the Giants. The move came somewhat as a surprise because there were reports out there that the Giants were planning on bringing Black back on the practice squad, but he opted to come over and join the Jets instead. John Fennelly of Giants Wire shared more details of why that was the case.
A somewhat surprising story developed with the Jets and Giants
"One of the most intriguing stories of the past week surrounding the New York Giants involves one of their 2025 seventh-round picks, cornerback Korie Black from Oklahoma State, who they selected 246th overall this spring," Fennelly said. "Black was injured most of training camp and played sparingly, but he made the team's 53-man roster only to be cut the next day. The Giants claimed New Orleans cornerback Rico Payton off waivers and needed to make room for him, so they let Black go with the intention of signing him back to the practice squad. Black saw this as a sign and couldn't wait...
"I appreciate the Giants, the GM, everybody over there," Black said to the New York Post. "It's a business, so things happen...To be honest, you never really know," he said. "Anything could happen. I could've stayed there, and something could've happened. I could've came here and something happens, so you never really know."
Black didn't say much, but Fennely's comments at least add a little more context to what happened. The Giants drafted Black and liked him throughout the summer. He missed time due to injury and the Giants were trying to make an accounting move in which they cut him but then got him back shortly after. The Jets had other ideas, though, and now have the young cornerback with the franchise from their cross-town rival with the season about to begin.
More NFL: Jets Injury Report: Sauce Gardner's Status Vs. Steelers