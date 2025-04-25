Armand Membou Shares First Message For Jets Fans
The New York Jets clearly got their guy on Thursday night when the National Football League Draft kicked off.
There were rumors linking Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou to the Jets for weeks and they turned into reality. There was some speculation that the Membou noise could be a pseudo smokescreen as we got close to the draft but clearly that wasn't the case as he now is a member of the Jets.
He opened up to reporters on Thursday night about what it means to join New York, as transcribed by team reporter Ethan Greenberg.
"I was super excited, but at the same time, I had a feeling that this was going to be my home," Membou said on Thursday night after being selected by New York. "I just had a lot of communication with them in the pre-draft process it was just something my gut told me. When I woke up today, [I felt] like I was going to be a Jet...
"I think the Jets O-line has a good young foundation. I feel like adding me to it, the work I'm going put into this organization, we could be very good up in front in the trenches...
"It's definitely been long," he said. "It was a little confusing at first because I wasn't sure where I'd go. I was still debating if I was going to go back to school or not, but, in my heart I knew I was ready. I'm glad I trusted my decision."
The Jets got a very talented, and athletic young player in Membou. Now, there's still more work to do, though.
