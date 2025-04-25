Jets’ Armand Membou Already Compared To $112 Million Star
The New York Jets clearly entered the National Football League Draft looking to improve the offensive line.
New York had the No. 7 pick in the draft and used it to select offensive tackle Armand Membou out of Missouri. The Jets have the bookends of their offensive line set for the next few years with Membou and Olu Fashanu. Now, the Jets have seven more selections throughout the weekend. There are some more holes to fill -- including tight end -- and will have plenty of opportunities to do so.
For example, cornerback Will Johnson, EDGE Mike Green, safety Nick Emmanwori, EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, tight end Elijah Arroyo, wide receiver Jayden Higgins, and tight end Mason Taylor are still available among many others.
Before we look ahead, let's take a look back. Adding Membou is a really good decision. With the way the Jets' offense is currently constructed it seems pretty clear that it will be run-heavy. New York just landed arguably the top offensive lineman in this draft class. One thing that makes him stand out is the fact that he's not only strong, but quick. He became the fifth player at 330 pounds or more to have a 40-yard time less than five second in the NFL Combine since 2003.
He's a big-time pick up and head coach Aaron Glenn was asked how he compared to Detroit Lions star lineman Penei Sewell -- who he obviously spent time with while coaching the Lions. Glenn had a pretty eye-opening comment comparing the two, as shared in a clip from SNY.
"The mentality and the demeanor of the player is exactly the same," Glenn said. "That's what attracted me to the player first and foremost and then you start to see athletically how he moves then that attracts you. And then when you get a chance to talk to the player and get to know exactly who he is as a person then that attracts you also. It was like a perfect storm."
Sewell is just 24 years old and already is a three-time Pro Bowler after being taken with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He had an 87.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024. He's so good that he has already landed a four-year, $112 million deal to keep him in Detroit.
If Membou can play at anywhere near the level of Sewell, they will be just fine.
