Backup Status? Fantasy Value Plummets for Jets' Immobile QB Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers may prove to be just what the New York Jets need this season, but don't bank on the four-time NFL MVP to meet your fantasy football needs. Both parts of the preceding statement can be true.
The 40-year-old Rodgers is the NFL's most-accomplished field general amongst active players, but he is nowhere near the fantasy darling he once was. The four-time NFL MVP, who was one of the first three quarterbacks off the board in annual drafts for about an eight-year span, has dropped down to backup status in traditional formats.
Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano placed Rodgers at No. 20 overall in his initial 2024 Top 40 Quarterback Rankings. That position suggests the Jets' QB1 is a low-end backup option to draft in standard 12-team leagues.
Philadelphia Eagles' franchise field general Jalen Hurts topped the list followed by Buffalo Bills' three-time MVP finalist Josh Allen at No. 2 overall. In addition to both being younger than 30 years old, Hurts and Allen are dual threat signal callers. Breaking the NFL single-season record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, Hurts and Allen recorded for 15 TD rushes apiece last year.
In order to qualify for elite status amongst fantasy quarterbacks in today's NFL, one must pose a consistent rushing threat. In his last season running the Green Bay Packers' offense, Rodgers totaled 94 rush yards and one touchdown on 34 carries. Hardly posing a threat with his legs, Rodgers has not carried more than 46 times in a season since 2016.
Coming off an Achilles tear he suffered four snaps into the 2023 season opener, Rodgers will likely experience decreased mobility moving forward.
The good news for Rodgers believers is that he can still sling it at a high level. He reportedly showed no limitations while throwing the football during OTAs open to the media.
Then, there's the fact that Rodgers has a true WR1 at his disposal. Overcoming instability at the quarterback position, Garrett Wilson has started his NFL career by posting back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He has seemingly built a great rapport with the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback during practice.
Hoping to keep Rodgers upright and healthy, the Jets heavily invested in their offensive line this offseason. New York replaced three starters and added a first-round tackle for insurance.
Maybe, Rodgers can defy Father Time and reach back for one more marvelous season, but the age and injury factors make him too great a risk to make him a priority at your fantasy draft.
SI's Jennifer Piacenti views him as an undrafted waiver claim in leagues that allow for only one starting quarterback.