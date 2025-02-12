'Beloved' Vet Named 'Early Favorite' To Replace Jets' Aaron Rodgers
Over the next few months there's going to be a lot of chatter about the New York Jets' quarterback position.
New York reportedly will be moving on from Aaron Rodgers and there's already been plenty of chatter about who could end up replacing him. New York has a lot of talent and should be a popular landing spot for quarterbacks, especially with Aaron Glenn now in town.
It's too early to know what the Jets will do, but free agency will kick off in March and will give New York an opportunity to add if it sees fit. While this is the case, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt called 2024 backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor the "early favorite" to land the starting job.
"Taylor is under contract for 2025 at a reasonable $6.8 million cap hit," Rosenblatt said. "The 35-year-old isn’t the most exciting option and has had trouble staying healthy over the years, but he’s experienced (58 career starts) and capable of at least managing an offense. He’s much more willing to take shots downfield than Rodgers (sometimes to his detriment) and is beloved by many in the Jets locker room, namely Garrett Wilson.
"Taylor is the early favorite, though the Jets will consider all options. It’s conceivable that Taylor will compete with a rookie or another QB option in training camp for the right to start in Week 1."
He's a 14-year NFL veteran, a former Pro Bowler, and a Super Bowl champion. The fact that he's seemingly beloved in the locker room certainly doesn't hurt. Plus, with all of the speculation about Wilson's future, it wouldn't hurt to start someone he loves for the 2025 campaign to help keep him around.
