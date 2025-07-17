Bill Belichick Breaks Silence On Jets-Patriots Drama
There was a time when the New York Jets briefly had arguably the best head coach in National Football League history in the building.
When New York hired Bill Belichick, he didn't have that label yet. He spurned the team and left to join the New England Patriots. From there, it was history. But, there has been drama building since the Patriots and Belichick went in different directions. Patriots owner Robert Kraft has thrown shots at Belichick a handful of times without much of a response from the legendary coach.
Belichick did finally respond, though, after he recently said it was a "big risk" to sign Belichick, as shared by ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr.
"Bill Belichick has rarely reacted publicly to comments made about him by Patriots owner Robert Kraft since the two men parted ways 18 months ago after a remarkable 24-year NFL dynasty in New England," Van Natta Jr. said. "But on the heels of recent comments by Kraft that he took a "big risk" by hiring Belichick in 1999, Belichick responded in a statement to ESPN that it was he who took a "big risk" by joining a flailing franchise with few resources that was $10 million over the salary cap.
"'As I told Robert multiple times through the years, I took a big risk by taking the New England Patriots head coaching job,' Belichick told ESPN in response to questions. 'I already had an opportunity to be the Head Coach of the New York Jets, but the ownership situation was unstable.' Belichick said he was urged by scores of people to reject Kraft's offer and remain with the Jets, who had just hired him, despite the instability."
There are certainly some ill feelings in New England.
