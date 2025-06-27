Bills QB Has Prediction For Jets QB Justin Fields
The New York Jets have a new quarterback in town in Justin Fields.
Fields is just 26 years old and will give New York something it hasn't had in years. Fields has a big arm, but also arguably is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. Fields is dynamic and even has a season under his belt with over 1,100 rushing yards.
That was a member of the Chicago Bears. He entered the NFL with extremely high expectations. He's shown flashes, but wasn't placed in the best opportunity in Chicago. He looked good with the Pittsburgh Steelers as well, but didn't have a great opportunity as well as he started just six games.
Now, he's getting a significant opportunity with New York and has a chance to flip the narrative. Former Buffalo Bills and then-Oakland Raiders quarterback EJ Manuel weighed in on Fields on ESPN's "Get Up" and made it clear that he thinks there's a big year coming for the Jets quarterback.
"I think Justin is at a point where he’s tired of people hating on him and he’s tired of people doubting him," Manuel said. "Also, you got a new head coach in Aaron Glenn, who’s going to have a vested interest in making sure Justin Fields has success. They’re going to create the offense around him and let him be him. … They’re going to get it right in New York with Justin Fields at QB."
New York has a chance to turn things around quickly in 2025 and Fields is a big reason why.