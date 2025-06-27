Jets' Breece Hall Opens Up About Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers and although there was a lot of negative noise out there about the future Hall of Famer, it doesn't sound like that sentiment was the same in the locker room.
Since it was announced that the team was moving on from Rodgers, there have been a handful of his former teammates who have came out with praise for the quarterback. That doesn't doesn't mean people in the building disagreed with the move, but it does seem like there was a lot of love for Rodgers in the locker room.
One guy who recently talked about the veteran quarterback was running back Breece Hall. He joined the "Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch & Mike Robinson" and talked about his old QB.
"Very misunderstood person," Hall said. "Great dude. Comes off to people a certain way, but once you really get to know him, you realize how good of a person he is. But, last year, you know when you’re losing games, the blame gets put on the faces of the team and it just so happened to be guys like me, (Sauce Gardner), (Garrett Wilson), Aaron, (Quinnen Williams), and (Quincy Williams)...
"So, I feel like, when you’re losing, somebody has to get let go, but what people don’t realize is when stuff is crazy organizationally then it’s hard for the players to have stability and win games...So, I feel like, you can’t always blame the players because when you’re stressed out mentally, physically and emotionally, it’s hard to show up every Sunday, every Monday, every Thursday. But I love Aaron and me and him still have a great relationship to this day and that’s my guy."