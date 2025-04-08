Jets Country

Blockbuster Jets-Browns Trade Idea Would Send $9 Million Star To Cleveland

Will the Jets trade Breece Hall this season?

Zach Pressnell

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Over the last few days, there have been quite a bit of rumors indicating the New York Jets could trade running back Breece Hall this offseason, potentially coming before the NFL Draft.

Trading Hall would be a good idea for the Jets if they could land a solid return of draft picks. New York already has a deep running back room, and it could land another back in the upcoming draft.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently put together a hypothetical trade package that would send Hall to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick (No. 67 overall) and a 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 216 overall).

"Trading for Hall would immediately elevate Cleveland’s backfield," Kay wrote. "His presence would not only give the team a dynamic option who could shoulder a good portion of the rushing load, but he'd also help take the heat off whomever lines up under center for the Browns in 2025.

"Hall has been a reliable pass-catcher, reeling in 152 balls for 1,292 yards and eight touchdowns over his NFL career. He could be an ideal safety valve and checkdown option for Kenny Pickett or whichever prospect the Browns may choose to select at No. 2 overall."

This would be a solid trade for the Jets. They would be dumping an expiring running back in exchange for two solid draft picks this season. These two picks would be crucial in building the offensive line and wide receiver core for Justin Fields.

For the Browns, this kind of deal just doesn't make sense unless they can ink Hall to a longer contract extension. Next season already seems like a lost cause for a Browns team that's likely to be led by Kenny Pickett, so adding a rental running back doesn't make sense.

More NFL: Jets Predicted To Draft Pair Of Game-Breaking Wide Receivers

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News