Blockbuster Jets-Browns Trade Idea Would Send $9 Million Star To Cleveland
Over the last few days, there have been quite a bit of rumors indicating the New York Jets could trade running back Breece Hall this offseason, potentially coming before the NFL Draft.
Trading Hall would be a good idea for the Jets if they could land a solid return of draft picks. New York already has a deep running back room, and it could land another back in the upcoming draft.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently put together a hypothetical trade package that would send Hall to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick (No. 67 overall) and a 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 216 overall).
"Trading for Hall would immediately elevate Cleveland’s backfield," Kay wrote. "His presence would not only give the team a dynamic option who could shoulder a good portion of the rushing load, but he'd also help take the heat off whomever lines up under center for the Browns in 2025.
"Hall has been a reliable pass-catcher, reeling in 152 balls for 1,292 yards and eight touchdowns over his NFL career. He could be an ideal safety valve and checkdown option for Kenny Pickett or whichever prospect the Browns may choose to select at No. 2 overall."
This would be a solid trade for the Jets. They would be dumping an expiring running back in exchange for two solid draft picks this season. These two picks would be crucial in building the offensive line and wide receiver core for Justin Fields.
For the Browns, this kind of deal just doesn't make sense unless they can ink Hall to a longer contract extension. Next season already seems like a lost cause for a Browns team that's likely to be led by Kenny Pickett, so adding a rental running back doesn't make sense.
