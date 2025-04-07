Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Draft Pair Of Game-Breaking Wide Receivers

The Jets need to add some playmakers this offseason.

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) hauls in a touchdown pass during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 23, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
The New York Jets landed their potential franchise quarterback in free agency this offseason when they signed Justin Fields away from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, New York is free to use the upcoming NFL Draft to build the roster around Fields, and Sporting News' Mike Moraitis expects them to do just that. Moraitis predicted the Jets would use their third-round pick to select Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris.

"With Davante Adams gone and Allen Lazard possibly set to be jettisoned, also, the Jets are hemorrhaging playmakers at wide receiver," Moraitis wrote. "Harris is a prototypical outside receiver who would be an ideal fit across from Garrett Wilson, and he was Dart's favorite target in 2024."

Harris brought in 60 catches for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He's a staggering 6-foot-3 with an incredible catch radius and solid hands. The Ole Miss product would be a huge weapon opposite of Garrett Wilson.

But Harris isn't the only wide receiver projected to land with the Jets in this mock draft. In the seventh round, Moraitis predicts the Jets will draft Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton.

"The Jets double dip at wide receiver with their dire need. Thornton not only has impressive size, he's also a downfield threat. If nothing else, we could see the Tennessee product being a solid returner at the next level."

Thornton is even bigger and taller than Harris. Standing at 6-foot-5, he's one of the most imposing threats in the entire draft. To go along with his size, the Tennessee product ran an official 4.30 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He led all of college football with 25.4 yards per reception last season.

Adding these two wide receivers would be huge for the Jets going forward. They would also be able to spend their first and second round picks to draft talented defenders or offensive lineman.

