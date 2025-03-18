Blockbuster Jets Trade Idea Would Be Best Case Scenario For Justin Fields
The New York Jets recently signed free agent quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal to be the team's new franchise quarterback. While some around the Jets organization are a bit skeptical on Fields, it seems as though New York is ready to roll with him as their guy.
Next, the Jets will need to bolster the offense around Fields if they want to give him any sort of chance to succeed in 2025. One way they could do this is by swinging a blockbuster trade in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Rather than trading up from pick No. 7 in the first round, the Jets could look to trade down in the first round in order to add more draft picks down the board.
At pick No. 7, there are likely going to be some talented players for New York to choose from, but if it drops down from pick No. 7 to a pick in the 12 to 20 range, the team could likely add another few draft picks.
Something like this could line the Jets up to draft a player like Luther Burden or Emeka Egbuka in the mid to late first round while adding other draft picks to fill other holes on the roster.
New York needs to address holes at tight end, wide receiver, the offensive line, and the defensive line. The good part about trading down in the first round, especially down about ten picks, is that the Jets would be much more loaded with draft picks than before.
Rather than reaching on tight end Tyler Warren at pick No. 7, the Jets could trade down and select him later in the first round. It makes too much sense to not consider.
