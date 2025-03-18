NFL Writer Urges Shocking Suitor To Sign Jets' Aaron Rodgers
The three teams reportedly left in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes are the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Each of these three teams makes sense for a different reason. But Rodgers can also retire if he opts to. At this point, it seems that Rodgers would prefer to sign with the Vikings, but it's unclear if Minnesota actually wants him.
Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports recently urged the Vikings to sign Rodgers. Vacchiano argued that Minnesota is one piece away from a potential Super Bowl and handing the keys to an unproven rookie, though good for the future, would close the current Super Bowl window.
"Once they decided to let Sam Darnold go, it seemed like a no-brainer to me," Vacchiano wrote. "They were a 14-win team last year, and you can make a strong argument they would've been a real Super Bowl contender if their quarterback and offense hadn't folded in their regular-season finale (at Detroit) and lone playoff game (at the Rams).
"In other words, they're one of the best teams in the NFC, and they're bringing back most of their top players. You don't just turn a team like that over to an untested rookie quarterback (J.J. McCarthy) when you've got a shot at a future Hall of Famer. You take your shot at a championship when it's there."
Vacchiano makes a solid point, but the Vikings reportedly feel very confident in J.J. McCarthy. If the Vikings are nearly certain that the play from Rodgers to McCarthy wouldn't be a huge falloff, then it makes no sense to sign Rodgers.
Benching McCarthy for another year could be bad for his growth in the league. If the Vikings feel like he's ready to go, it doesn't make much sense to sign Rodgers.
