Jets Linked To Shedeur Sanders If 'Deion could rig the NFL Draft'
The New York Jets signed Justin Fields to open free agency, but that doesn't mean they're done adding at quarterback. In fact, a lot of NFL Draft experts are connecting the Jets to Shedeur Sanders at pick No. 7 or Jaxson Dart in the second round.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently tabbed the Jets as one of the top landing spots for Sanders if "Deion could rig the NFL Draft."
"On paper — famous last words — the Jets are in a pretty good spot. Sanders can't ask for a better running mate than Garrett Wilson. Breece Hall is an elite RB at full strength," Kline wrote. "New York's O-line is a mess, but there are ways to improve it before Sanders takes a snap. If the Jets are comfortable demoting Fields to QB2 status, not much is standing in the way of Sanders' success, aside from the longstanding curse of playing football for the Jets."
For Sanders, this would be one of the best outcomes possible. Looking at all the teams picking in the top ten, the Jets would be the dream scenario for Sanders and the rest of the family. The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and New Orleans Saints are all in much worse spots as franchises than the Jets are.
Pairing Sanders with Garrett Wilson and the young running back room while also building the offensive line and wide receiver core around him for the next few years would be a dream come true. Pair this with the idea that Sanders could sit behind Fields for a season to continue developing and you have the perfect situation for the Colorado quarterback to step into.
Whether the Jets opt to use a top ten pick on a quarterback after signing a young star signal caller in free agency is still to be seen, but it would be the dream scenario for Sanders.
