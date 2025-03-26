Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Send $9 Million Pass Catcher To Jets
The New York Jets brought in Justin Fields to be the team's next franchise quarterback, but they haven't done much to build the offense around him. In fact, the Jets might have done the opposite considering the fact they cut Davante Adams to save some money. It's still likely they'll cut Allen Lazard as well.
It's clear the Jets need to add one wide receiver, if not two, ahead of next season. While it's increasingly likely New York uses the upcoming NFL Draft to replace Adams and Lazard, but there's still a chance it makes other moves, too. This includes free agency, obviously, but also the trade market.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce would be a solid trade candidate for the Jets to look into and it's increasingly likely the Colts look to trade him away.
Pierce, 24, is entering the final year of his contract, and the Colts don't seem very eager to talk about an extension with him. Spotrac projects him to sign for $9 million over two years when he hits the open market.
Indianapolis has three wide receivers alongside Pierce, so the 24-year-old is expendable. If the Colts can land a solid draft pick in exchange for the wide out, it seems like a no-brainer to go through with the deal.
For the Jets, Pierce would be the perfect WR2 opposite of Garrett Wilson. Wilson has a developed route tree with exceptional hands while Pierce is one of the best big play threats in football.
