Jets 'Surprise Standout' Pushing For Roster Spot
The New York Jets will have to trim down the roster to 53 players by August 27th and by that day, we could see a few surprise players earn spots on the active roster.
There are a lot of decisions that still need to be made by Aaron Glenn, Darren Mougey, and Co. The Jets have two preseason games under their belt and just one more tuneup before the real action begins on Sept. 7th against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Over the next few weeks, the Jets will have to sort out the wide receiver hierarchy, the safety room, and the pass rush amid other notable roster battles. One guy who has stepped up, though, and has been a "surprise standout" in camp overall has been defensive tackle Jay Tufele, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"No. 7. What a bargain: One of the surprise standouts in camp is defensive tackle Jay Tufele, almost an afterthought in free agency," Cimini said. "He signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with no guaranteed money.
"The veteran journeyman, who made 1.5 sacks and scored on a fumble recovery last week in the preseason opener, came from the Cincinnati Bengals, who might have miscast him in a read-and-react system. The Jets' system is predicated on attacking the line of scrimmage, which Tufele believes is a better fit for his skill set."
Will the young defensive tackle find a way to make the Jets roster?
Tufele was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He only played one season in Jacksonville, though. He spent the 2021 season with the Jaguars and the last three years with the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2024, he played 13 games for the Bengals, including three starts. Over that stretch, he had a half-sack to go along with one pass defended, 15 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.
He's not a big-name player by any means, but he has impressed throughout camp so far and has played well during preseason. What else could you ask for? He's just 26 years old and clearly must've fit what Glenn and Mougey were looking for. If they are happy with him that should at least give Jets fans some hope. It's not a guarantee that he will make the 53-man roster, but he at least has given himself a shot.
