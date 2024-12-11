Brett Favre Responds to Video of Jets Legend Mark Gastineau Confronting Him
On Tuesday, ESPN released a clip of its 30 for 30 documentary called “New York Sack Exchange,” which is about the New York Jets’ famed pass rush from the 1980s.
The clip caused a stir on social media.
Mark Gastineau, one of the members of that famed “New York Sack Exchange,” confronted quarterback Brett Favre, who played one year for the Jets, about Favre’s infamous slide into a sack that led to Gastineau losing the NFL single-season record for sacks.
The clip featured an angry Gastineau telling Favre how unhappy he was about the sack he took at the end of the 2021 season that allowed New York Giants pass rusher Michael Strahan to reach 22.5 sacks that season, which allowed him to pass Gastineau’s 22 sacks, which he set in 1984.
“You fell down for him,” he said to Favre. “I’m gonna get my sack back. I’m gonna get my sack back, dude. … You hurt me Brett.”
The video, obviously, made the rounds on social media. It also got around to Favre.
Late Tuesday, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify what he called a “small dustup” with Gastineau over the sack.
In the thread, he said that when he took the sack he was “… in no way trying to hurt Mark Gastineau.”
He then went on to explain what happened in the lay.
“I booted out of a run thinking it would be wide open, saw Strahan standing there and ducked down. The game was over. There was no need for me to do anything spectacular. It probably wasn’t Michael’s best sack or tackle for loss.”
The Green Bay Packers won the game, 34-25.
Favre said if the situation had been different, had more been on the line, he would have made a bigger effort to avoid the sack. He said he wasn’t thinking about hurting Gastineau. In a later part of the thread, he seemed to express regret and understanding of what that status meant to Gastineau.
“I see now how being the Sack King would elevate his value at card shows, strengthen his case for the Hall of Fame, increase his demand as a public speaker,” Favre wrote. “I had no way of knowing that then. I realize now the potential financial implications because football is far more business-oriented than when me or Mark played.”
Finally, he expressed his respect for Gastineau and his hope that the Jets legend become a Hall-of-Famer one day.
“I hope one day he joins me in the Hall of Fame. He earned it. Look at his numbers. He eclipsed 20 sacks twice and had 19 in another year!” he wrote.
Gastineau’s 22 sacks was later matched by Jared Allen in 2011 and Justin Houston in 2014. Strahan was later joined at 22.5 sacks by current Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, who reached the mark in 2021.
While the five are officially at the top of the list, unofficially, per pro-football-reference.com, Detroit’s Al Baker had 23 sacks in 1978.