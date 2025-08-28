Browns, Commanders, 49ers, Falcons Sign Jets Castoffs
The New York Jets had to get their roster into 53-man compliance ahead of the deadline on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, that led to some tough decisions.
Fortunately, a good chunk of the players that the Jets moved on from, remained in the organization on the practice squad after the team announced the moves on Wednesday. While this is the case, the Jets weren't able to keep everyone that was on the roster bubble.
For example, running back Donovan Edwards signed with the Washington Commanders, per Commanders reporter Ben Standig. Beyond Edwards, quarterback Adrian Martinez joined the San Francisco 49ers, as shared by Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams. Malachi Corley joined the Cleveland Browns, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Carter Warren also joined the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Flurry of Jets cuts lead to signings elsewhere
"The Commanders are signing RB Donovan Edwards to the practice squad, per source," Standig said. "Edwards, a standout at Michigan, signed with the Jets as a UDFA. He was released this week, despite leading the NY team in rushing during the preseason. Washington did not have a RB on the PS."
"That left the 49ers with Brock Purdy and Mac Jones as their only healthy quarterbacks. Rookie Kurtis Rourke is on the reserve/non-football injury list after undergoing ACL surgery in January," Williams said. "General Manager John Lynch told reporters Wednesday that the 49ers will sign Adrian Martinez to the practice squad. The Jets cut the quarterback this week."
"Sources: Former Jets WR Malachi Corley is signing with the Browns," Schultz said. "I’m told Corley had multiple opportunities on the open market, and ultimately chose Cleveland...Malachi Corley is still just 23 years old. The plan is to start on the practice squad with a chance to get elevated early in the season. His skillset, if used correctly, could be a weapon in today’s NFL."
"Offensive tackle Carter Warren is signing with the Falcons practice squad, per source. Jets’ fourth-round pick in 2023 was released Tuesday. Falcons badly need OT help due to injury," Fowler said.
It's been a busy week for New York, to say the least.
