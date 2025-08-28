New York Jets Announce Nick Folk Jersey Number Change
The New York Jets announced their initial roster cuts this week and one of the moves led to a jersey change with veteran kicker Nick Folk.
Folk notably returned to New York this offseason after spending the last two years with the Tennessee Titans. Over that stretch, he led the National Football League in field goal percentage in back-to-back years. Folk missed just two field goals total across the last two seasons. On top of that, he also only missed to extra points.
Because of this, the Jets brought him back to town and he's unsurprisingly on the team's 53-man roster.
Folk wore the No. 6 when he was in Tennessee, but when he got to New York, that number was taken by receiver Malachi Corley. After chatter throughout the entire offseason, though, the Jets opted to move on from Corley ahead of the deadline to announce initial 53-man rosters. Now, Folk is back wearing the No. 6 after he was wearing the No. 18 earlier in the summer.
Corley was one of the most polarizing players in Jets camp. There's no doubt that he has talent. He was a third round pick for the Jets last year for a reason. He racked up over 3,000 receiving yards throughout his college career at Western Kentucky across 49 games played. On top of this, he had 29 touchdown receptions. He just wasn't able to latch on with the Jets over the last year and because of this, the Jets moved on.
This opened up the jersey for Folk in his big return to New York. Folk was with the Jets from 2010 through 2016. Since then, he has made stops with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and the Titans. Now, he returns home and is back in the No. 6 jersey.
