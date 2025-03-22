Buccaneers' Haason Reddick Signing Tabbed 'Smartest Offseason Move'
Last season was a disaster for the New York Jets and edge rusher Haason Reddick. Rather than dominate with the Jets and secure a contract extension, the former star held out and struggled when he returned.
Because of that, the Jets let him walk in free agency and the 30-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to join Todd Bowles' uber-aggressive defense.
Bleacher Report's Gary Devenport recently listed the Reddick signing as the smartest offseason move for the Buccaneers.
"From 2020-2023, Reddick recorded at least 11 sacks each season. But after holding out well into last season with the New York Jets, Reddick finished with only one sack in 10 games," Davenport wrote. "Not great in a contract year. Now, Reddick finds himself in Tampa on a one-year, $14 million deal. The Buccaneers badly needed help on the edge. They didn’t have an edge-rusher hit the five-sack mark last season. Reddick should be highly motivated to show that he still has something left in the tank. And the one-year nature of the pact makes the risk for the Buccaneers minimal."
Though Reddick only registered one sack during the 2024 season, a lot of that can be contributed to his holdout and the lack of a training camp. Rather than being able ease into things, Reddick was thrown to the wolves as a member of a defense he wasn't familiar with.
But it was completely his fault to holdout and put himself in this situation. The Jets are a better team without the 30-year-old edge rusher and Reddick is much better elsewhere.
