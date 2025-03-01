Cam Ward To Jets? 39-TD Phenom Reveals Thoughts On New York
Will the New York Jets land their quarterback of the future in the upcoming National Football League Draft?
New York currently has the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft and obviously has a need at quarterback. The Jets announced that they are moving on from Aaron Rodgers and there are plenty of directions that the team could go in. There's obviously the draft, but No. 7 may be too low for the top two options in the class in Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. There are other guys who likely will be selected later like Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, and Quinn Ewers among others.
Free agency will be here in about two weeks and there are veteran options who likely will be available like Justin Fields, Sam Darnold, or Russell Wilson among others.
It's obviously too early to know what will happen, but Ward talked about the Jets on Friday and at least sounded open to the idea of coming to the Jets in a video shared by SNY.
"They can be elite," Ward said. "Especially with the receiver core that that they have and the defense that they have. Being able to talk with their head coach for the first time was exciting. I think that the Jets aren't too far off, maybe a couple of pieces and I'm just hoping I can be one of them."
Ward would be a great pickup. He had over 4,300 passing yards in 2024 for the Miami Hurricanes to go along with 39 passing touchdowns. If the Jets want him, though, they may need to trade up to get him.
