Can Jets' Fan Favorite Keep Starting Return Specialist Role in 2024?
No one's job is safe in the NFL.
No matter the position, there's always a hungry player trying to claw his way up the depth chart and win a starting job. New York Jets' second-year receiver Xavier Gipson was that guy in 2023.
Undrafted out of Stephen F. Austin, the undersized Gipson immediately showed value as a return specialist and overshadowed veteran Mecole Hardman in the process. Although Hardman is long gone, Gipson, who enters Year 2, will have to stave off roster competition in order to keep his job.
The Jets recently added former All-Pro returner Tarik Cohen to the mix as the 2017 fourth-round pick tries to revive his career.
"With the new kickoff rules, these kick returners are going to touch the ball over 100 times a year, which is significant, at least that's what we're anticipating. And a guy like him, he's still young, obviously coming off his injuries, but we're excited to have him aboard," said Jets' fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh when the signing was announced.
Cohen, who will turn 29 years old on July 26, made an impression on Saleh as a rookie returner who took a punt to the house against the San Francisco 49ers.
"Having to game plan against him when he was with the Bears, he was a nightmare. I know when we played them, he had a punt return for a touchdown back at Soldier Field. So, he's a playmaker," said Saleh, who spent four years (2017-20) as the 49ers' defensive coordinator prior to landing with the Jets.
In 2018, Cohen led the NFL in punt return yards (411). He owns a 10.3 yards per punt return career average. After his career was derailed by injury hardship, Cohen, who has not appeared in an NFL game since 2020, has a legitimate opportunity to reestablish himself in New York.
"It is an open battle, but Xavier Gipson did it for us a year ago, so he's going to get first dibs, but you've got two guys back there now," said Saleh. "It's an interesting set of rules and something that I think we're all excited to learn more about as we go."
Gipson had ball security issues at times, but he also made multiple electrifying plays as a rookie returner. His 65-yard walkoff punt return touchdown lifted the Jets to a dramatic Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Gipson totaled 830 return yards (319 PR, 511 KOR) in 2023.
As of now, it seems like Gipson's job to lose, but he'll have to beat out an accomplished veteran for the second year in a row.