Can Jets Solve 'Biggest Question' In 2025?
Will the New York Jets turn things around in 2025?
New York won five games in 2024 and has made organizational changes left and right in an attempt to turn things around. By now, you likely know about all of the Jets' offseason changes starting with the hiring of Aaron Glenn as the team's head coach. From there, the Jets have made roster moves left and right led by the signing of Justin Fields as the team's new starting quarterback.
Fields has a chance to be the next big-name quarterback to have a significant bounce-back when joining a new franchise. In recent years, guys like Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Geno Smith are examples of people who have lived up to expectations later than expected.
Fields can be that next guy and New York is going to need that to be the case. The Jets' 2025 season seemingly hinges on a bounce-back from Fields and because of this, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine called the passing game New York's "biggest question."
"Biggest Question: Can the Jets' passing game be good enough to threaten defenses? There should be little doubt the Jets are going to be able to run the ball," Ballentine said. "Justin Fields is a threat with his legs, and the trio of Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis gives them a young, deep backfield. Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand's time working with Ben Johnson in Detroit should help him design a nice rushing attack.
"The question, as it has been with Fields, is how much can he do as a passer. He has struggled with timing and accuracy in his career. Reuniting with college teammate Garrett Wilson could spark a new level for him. Wilson has been complimentary about Fields' leadership and the chemistry they share. Fields will need to develop chemistry with some other receiving threats for the Jets offense to take off, though."
Luckily, the 2025 season isn't too far away at this point.