Jets Viral Sensation Has Shot At Roster Spot
Who will be the New York Jets’ kicker in 2025?
That’s up in the air right now. So far this offseason, New York has moved on from Greg Zuerlein and Anders Carlson. The Jets brought Harrison Mevis to town and he is expected to compete for the job with undrafted rookie Caden Davis.
Of the two, Mevis is the better-known option. He became a viral sensation in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions and has earned the nickname: "Thiccer Kicker." Mevis went 20-for-21 on field goals with the Stallions and now will try to bring that over to New York. The roster battle itself should be fun to watch and NFL.com's Dan Parr picked Mevis as one player to root for in New York.
"For any of you who thought I was above rooting for a player simply because of his nickname, well, sorry to disappoint you. I’m not going to pass on a chance to pull for a guy known as the “Thiccer Kicker.” At 5-foot-11, 243 pounds, Mevis signed with the Jets last month after impressing (20 of 21 on field goals) in his first season with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions," Parr said. "This is a second NFL chance for Mevis, who was in camp with the Panthers a year ago as an undrafted rookie out of Missouri, where he was a first-team All-American in 2021.
"He’ll be battling for New York’s kicking job against undrafted rookie Caden Davis, who does not have a well-publicized nickname. That costs him here."
The Jets' kicking game was a weakness last year. Could that change in 2025?
