Can New York Jets Take Advantage of 'Vulnerable' State of Buffalo Bills?
The New York Jets are in one of the NFL's toughest divisions, but could one of the top dogs take a step down this season?
As CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin searched around the league for the most vulnerable division winners and the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills finished at No. 3 on the list.
Some big names left town this offseason, which could open the door for the Jets, who are as good on paper as they have been in a while.
Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Tre'Davious White, Mitch Morse, Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs are among the Bills players who will be in new uniforms next year.
Their new receiving corps will be headlined by rookie Keon Coleman and veteran Curtis Samuel. While Coleman could turn out to be a fantastic receiver in the long run, it will most likely be a big step down in terms of having their No. 1 guy in 2024.
Taylor Rapp is the new safety in Poyer's spot. Rookie Cole Bishop will likely be in Hyde's. Buffalo replaced White with talent on their own roster.
On paper, New York's rivals should almost certainly be worse.
The Bills do still have Josh Allen under center and a defensive staff that regularly has their players outperform their talent levels, though.
Also standing in the Jets' way will be the lightning fast Miami Dolphins, who finished with an identical 11-6 record as Buffalo last season.
Overall, their roster hasn't had as much significant turnover, but they have suffered tons of injuries that will impact them early on. Poyer did join their secondary, too, so New York will still have to deal with him twice a year.
The door does feel more open in 2024 than it has in the past given the dominance that Buffalo and the New England Patriots have had since the Jets last won the AFC East in 2002.