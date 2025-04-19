Captivating Prospect Dubbed 'Ideal First Round Pick' For Jets
The New York Jets have a huge decision coming up with the 2025 NFL Draft.
Their first-round pick, No. 7 overall, has the potential to turn their franchise around in one move. Prospects like Armand Membou, Will Campbell, Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Warren, and many others could land in New York at this pick.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently listed the aforementioned Membou as the Jets' ideal first-round pick this season.
"Membou is an experienced 21-year-old prospect with 29 career starts at right tackle. The Jets can plug him into a void on the perimeter of their offensive line opposite Olu Fashanu," Moton wrote. "
Gang Green lost Morgan Moses to the New England Patriots in free agency. Coming from the Detroit Lions, who have dominated teams at the line of scrimmage, head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand understand the importance of building a strong offensive line."
"Membou would help protect quarterback Justin Fields as he tries to reinvent himself with his third team and open up lanes for the Jets' ground game, which racked up the second-fewest yards last season."
It's no secret the Jets need to build their offensive line in front of Justin Fields. Membou is the highest potential offensive line prospect in the draft and the Jets will likely be able to land him at pick No. 7.
While adding a prospect like McMillan or Warren at No. 7 would be more exciting for the Jets and their fanbase, adding a potential franchise offensive tackle is much more important. There will be talented pass catching options down the board, but it's unlikely to find a talent near Membou's level outside of the top two or three offensive tackles in the draft.
