Steelers Urged To Avoid Signing Controversial Ex-Jets Star
Earlier this offseason, the New York Jets made the decision to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and this decision has aged like fine wine.
Rather than land in free agency and swiftly sign a new deal, Rodgers has dragged out the process with seemingly only one suitor: the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NBC Sports' Mike Florio has been a big fan of the Rodgers to Pittsburgh idea, but he's recently changed his stance on the issue.
"Previously, my position on Aaron Rodgers was simple: (1) the Vikings should say no; and (2) the Steelers should say yes," Florio wrote. "I've revised my opinion. The Steelers should run away. Aaron Rodgers currently isn't good enough to justify The Aaron Rodgers Experience. We were reminded of it on Thursday, when he settled scores and aired grievances and pretended not to want the attention naturally flowing from weeks of deliberate silence."
Rodgers was recently on an episode of the Pat McAfee Show and he voiced his harsh opinions on the Jets, their coaching staff, and the way the team went about parting ways with him. It seemed like quite a show and it could have changed the Steelers' minds in regard to whether they truly want to sign the 41-year-old signal caller.
At this point, it seems more likely that the Steelers will draft a quarterback like Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders than sign Rodgers. While Rodgers to Pittsburgh is still a possibility, most fans probably want to put this idea in the rear view mirror.
