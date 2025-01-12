Chargers Urged To Pull Blockbuster Trade For Jets’ 6-Time Pro Bowler
The New York Jets are going to be an interesting team to watch out for when the offseason kicks off and the trade market heats up.
New York’s entire future is up in the air. At this point, there really aren’t many guarantees. The Jets likely won’t have much more clarity until they decide who will be the team’s next head coach and general manager.
Once the Jets make those decisions, then they can turn their attention to guys like Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Garrett Wilson among others. All three have different question marks.
Adams is someone who has been floated as a trade candidate. It’s unclear if there is any truth to the rumors at this point, but he would be one of the best players available if the Jets end up being open to a deal. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox ranked him as the fourth-best player who could be available and floated the Los Angeles Chargers as a fit.
"The New York Jets are facing some difficult decisions with wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams," Knox said. "Wilson will be extension-eligible this offseason, and if Rodgers returns to the Jets—a prospect that feels unlikely—he may demand that his next contract comes from somewhere else. Even if Rodgers is released or traded, Wilson could wind up on the trade block...
"Because of Adams' age and contract—he's set to carry a base salary of $35.6 million in 2025—he may be readily available for a bargain, though only a fit for playoff-ready teams in need of receiver help. The Steelers fit that mold, as do the Los Angeles Chargers. Of course, if a team does trade for the 41-year-old Rodgers or signs him following his release, that team would instantly become a potential landing spot for Adams. Potential Suitors: Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers."
Los Angeles won 11 games this season and still needs another pass-catcher. Adding Adams to that offense would take the team to another level.
