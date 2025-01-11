Jets Predicted To Add 1,319-Yard WR As Garrett Wilson Running Mate
The New York Jets undoubtedly didn't have the season they hoped to have in 2024.
Things didn't work from the jump and the Jets ended up finishing with a 5-12 record. Clearly, that isn't where the Jets thought they would be this year. But, there is one silver lining that can be taken from it. The Jets have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft and should be able to add a top-tier piece to the organization.
NBC Sports' Connor Rogers released a mock draft and predicted that the Jets will end up selecting standout Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 7.
"Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona," Rogers said. "Even if Aaron Rodgers isn’t back (and assuming Davante Adams won’t be), the Jets will most likely roll with a veteran in 2025 and continue to build the roster for a young quarterback down the road. McMillan’s size, contested-catch ability, and red zone presence is the perfect complement across from Garrett Wilson."
McMillan is considered to be the top receiver in this year's draft class. There's an argument to be made that it could be Travis Hunter, but there has been a lot of chatter about McMillan and it's not hard to see why.
McMillan tallied 1,319 receiving yards on 84 catches this year in 12 games for Arizona. Last year, he had 1,402 receiving yards on 90 catches in 13 games played. He's a game-changing pass catcher who could be a fantastic fit for the Jets. New York already has a lot of exciting, young talent. Adding someone like McMillan would be the right move.
