Jets Addition Sends First Message To New York Fans
The New York Jets have made a handful of moves so far over the last week.
New York's biggest addition of the offseason to this point certainly was quarterback Justin Fields. The Jets had Aaron Rodgers as the team's quarterback for the last two seasons and after weeks of rumors and speculation were able to land the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears quarterback.
Fields will reunite with his former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson. The Jets playmaker isn't the only guy Fields will be reuniting with. New York recently signed former Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers who also played with Fields at Ohio State.
Myers and Fields spent two seasons together at Ohio State and now will be together once again with the Jets. He recently shared his first message to Jets fans, as shared by the team.
"Hey Jets fans, this is center Josh Myers," Myers said. "I just wanted to say I just couldn't be more excited to be a Jet, and I'm ready to get to work."
Myers may not be a big-name signing, but he will provide offensive line help and at least already has some level of familiarity with Fields. New York hasn't been splashy so far in free agency, but it has been strategic. There's more work to be done -- like adding another receiver -- but the Jets do seem to be trending in the right direction. Plus, the NFL Draft will be here in April and will be another way for New York to add talent.
More NFL: Insider Has Bold Take On Aaron Rodgers’ Future After Jets