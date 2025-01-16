Chiefs Signing Ex-Jets 25-Year-Old To Practice Squad For Playoff Run
The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to win yet another Super Bowl title this year.
Kansas City entered the 2024 season with two straight titles under its belt but didn't get complacent. The Chiefs finished the regular season with an NFL-best 15-2 record and nabbed the No. 1 seed in the conference.
The Chiefs had a bye week last week during the Wild Card Round of the playoffs and will return to action on Saturday as they take on the Houston Texans. Although the playoffs are here, that doesn't mean the Chiefs' front office isn't done tinkering with the team.
Kansas City signed former New York Jets receiver Jason Brownlee to the practice squad on Wednesday, according to Chiefs Digest's Matt Derrick.
"Chiefs have signed (wide receiver) Jason Brownlee to the practice squad and have terminated the contract of (tight end) Robert Tonyan," Derrick said.
Brownlee is just 25 years old and was signed by New York as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi in 2023. He latched on with the team and appeared in seven games as a rookie last year for New York. He made five starts and logged five receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.
He was waived by the Jets in August but re-signed on the practice squad. Now, he will have a chance to show what he can do on the Chiefs' practice squad. He has good size and is listed at 6'3. Kansas City finds a way to turn everyone into stars. Maybe Brownlee will end up surprising and getting into some playoff action.
More NFL: Jets Tied To Polarizing 27-Year-Old To Replace Aaron Rodgers