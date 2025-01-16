Jets Tied To Polarizing 27-Year-Old To Replace Aaron Rodgers
It’s currently unknown who will be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback in 2025.
Right now, the most likely option does still seem to be Aaron Rodgers. He logged 28 touchdown passes in 2024 and is under contract for the 2025 season. Rodgers hasn’t announced whether he will play in 2025, though. There’s certainly a chance he could hang up his cleats.
If he decides to continue his career, he should be given the opportunity to do so in New York. But, that decision likely would come down to the new coach and general manager once they hire the roles.
There will be a few options to choose from if the Jets decide to go in a different direction or Rodgers retires. One player who surprisingly was floated as an option is former Jets No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold by NFL.com’s Nick Shook.
“As preposterous as this might sound, the Jets are in need of a quarterback. They're not in a position to select one of the top two prospects in this draft with the seventh overall pick, and with Aaron Rodgers likely headed elsewhere (or to retirement), everything should be on the table in New York -- including a reunion with a former cast-off. Darnold's performance in Weeks 1-17 would have justified considering him for this job, especially for a Jets franchise that continues to wander in the quarterback abyss, and would've validated such a reunion at the right price.
“If Rodgers indeed departs, Gang Green's only remaining option is veteran backup Tyrod Taylor. Adding Darnold to this room would've made sense if affordable, but Jets fans also received two harsh reminders of Darnold's New York tenure over the last two weeks. That alone could be enough to convince the Jets the juice isn't worth the squeeze.”
Darnold spent the first three seasons of his career with New York. He showed a lot of promise but things just didn’t work out. The 27-year-old got the starting job with the Minnesota Vikings this year and was a superstar. He arguably is the top player in free agency this offseason but it still seems like it would be surprising to see New York replace Rodgers with Darnold.
