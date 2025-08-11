Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Is On Jets' Chopping Block
Things are starting to get serious with just two more preseason games to go until the Aaron Glenn era officially begins with the New York Jets.
New York kicked off preseason by taking down the Green Bay Packers. As good as the performance was, there’s still a lot to think about and address before this team is ready to hit the field for its Week 1 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
There are two preseason games left and a looming August 27th deadline to trim the roster down to 53 players.
That’s going to be the biggest thing to watch over the next few weeks. There will be cuts that are expected. And some that are surprising. So, who could end up being a surprise cut?
Jets approaching roster cut-down day; Could Super Bowl champ be on chopping block?
The Athletic’s Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt shared a column in which he predicted the 53-man roster for New York. One of the notable cuts Rosenblatt predicted was three-time Super Bowl champion Derrick Nnadi.
"Defensive Tackle (5)," Rosenblatt said. "In: Quinnen Williams, Byron Cowart, Jay Tufele, Phidarian Mathis, Leonard Taylor III. Out: Derrick Nnadi, Payton Page, Fatorma Mulbah. Injuries have complicated things for this group. Depth already was a concern outside of Williams — and now both Williams (calf) and Cowart (ankle) are sidelined. Nnadi has been invisible for most of camp; if everyone is healthy I’m curious to see how secure his roster spot is (his veteran experience likely helps him).
"Though it also makes it a real possibility that the Jets do some roster gymnastics by cutting him initially and then bringing him back on the practice squad or otherwise, which is what I projected here. Page has flashed during camp and there’s a decent chance either he or Taylor would be claimed on waivers if they’re cut. Taylor has the edge right now for his experience — and it didn’t hurt that Taylor had a strip-sack that led to a touchdown on Saturday."
The Jets went out and signed Nnadi this offseason. He was a part of three Super Bowl-winning rosters as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, he's fighting for a spot on the Jets' roster and it doesn't seem like things are going his way, at least so far with a few weeks left in camp.
