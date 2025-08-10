Jets Star Officially Back After Roller-Coaster Year
The New York Jets have had a pretty good week, to say the least.
New York took the field to take on the Green Bay Packers to kick off preseason action and play the team’s first game in general with Aaron Glenn as head coach. It was a success. The Jets took down Green Bay, 30-10.
On top of this, new Jets quarterback Justin Fields looked good in his team debut and scored a touchdown.
Now, the Jets are one step closer to kicking off the real action. There are just two more preseason games to go until the Jets take on Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.
In the meantime, it sounds like New York is also getting an injured Pro Bowler back into the mix officially.
Jets star officially activated as preseason action heats up
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Jermaine Johnson is being activated off the PUP list.
"Jets activated edge rusher Jermaine Johnson off the Active/PUP list," Schefter said.
ESPN’s Rich Cimini followed up and confirmed the report about Johnson’s return.
"A long-anticipated move: The Jets have activated edge Jermaine Johnson (Achilles) from the PUP list, meaning he passed the physical and is eligible to practice. The plan is to ramp him up slowly for Week 1," Cimini said.
It’s been a long road back for Johnson. He was a Pro Bowler during his breakout sophomore campaign in 2023. Unfortunately, he didn’t have much time to follow it up last year. Johnson played in just two games due to his Achilles injury.
The team announced the move, as shared by team reporter Eric Allen.
"Jets edge Jermaine Johnson has passed his physical and has been was activated off the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list," Allen said. "Johnson (6-5, 254) ruptured his Achilles tendon near the end of the third quarter in the Jets' 24-17 Week 2 win at Tennessee last September. He worked with the training staff throughout OTAs, mandatory minicamp and the early stages of training camp.
"'He's going through the protocol of getting himself ready,' said HC Aaron Glenn of Johnson during camp. 'Everyone has their own protocol -- he understands and he's working his ass off to get back, but we want to make sure we have him for the long haul.' Johnson, the No. 26 overall pick in 2022, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2023 when he totaled 7.5 sacks, 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 16 QB hits and an interception that he returned for a touchdown."
Another step closer to game action.
