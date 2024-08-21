Cleveland Browns Urged to Acquire Young Offensive Lineman from New York Jets
One of the points of emphasis for the New York Jets this offseason was upgrading their offensive line. It is hard to imagine any quarterback succeeding behind that unit in 2023, let alone such underwhelming options as Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian.
That trio had the tall task of replacing Aaron Rodgers under center after he was hurt in Week 1. It would be difficult to do with perfect conditions. Given what they had to work with, it was an impossible task.
Looking to avoid that disaster, general manager Joe Douglas got to work upgrading in the trenches. Guard John Simpson was signed away from the Baltimore Ravens. His teammate last season, tackle Morgan Moses, was also acquired by the Jets.
Moses is with his second stint in New York, as he was with the franchise in 2021. Veteran tackle Tyron Smith was signed away from the Dallas Cowboys, providing more insurance on the edge. In the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jets selected Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.
That is a lot of talent added to a group that desperately needed an upgrade. But, what do all of those acquisitions mean for holdovers from last year’s team? It could make them expendable with cut-down days getting closer and closer.
One player who could have some interest around the league is Max Mitchell. A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Louisiana, Mitchell has played in 20 games in two seasons, making 12 starts.
The Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department has suggested that the Cleveland Browns make a move for Mitchell. The Browns have already made one trade recently, acquiring Nick Harris from the Seattle Seahawks after Lucas Wypler suffered a season-ending ankle injury.
Mitchell could fill a need in Cleveland at the tackle spots, where injuries have also hit the team. Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin, the projected starters, were already hurt.
James Hudson joined them having to exit the second preseason game with an ankle injury. Germain Ifedi and Hakeem Adenji were also injured recently.
At this point, the Browns could just use some healthy bodies to get through the last few weeks until the regular season begins. Potentially the odd man out because of how many additions New York made this offseason, flipping Mitchell for some Day 3 compensation could be a route the Jets look to take.