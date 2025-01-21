Jets' Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Announce Retirement By NFL Insider
Just to preface this: it is a prediction and Aaron Rodgers has not announced any decision at this time and frankly could end up doing anything.
Rodgers and the New York Jets had an up-and-down 2024 season and finished the year with a 5-12 record. Rodgers' overall stats look much better than expected when you take into account that record, though. He certainly had some rust early on as he returned from his Achilles injury, but he finished the season with 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes, and just 11 interceptions.
He looked his best over the final few weeks of the season, although the campaign was out of hand by that time.
His future with the team and the National Football League is up in the air at this time. He has said that he is going to take some time before deciding whether or not he will return for the 2025 season. If he does decide to return, the next general manager will have to decide whether or not to keep him. Rodgers is under contract for the 2025 season, but there has been some chatter that he could be let go depending on the new leadership.
A big decision will need to be made and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler predicted he will announce his retirement after speaking to an AFC executive.
"The New York Jets will soon hire a general manager who can make a splash with his first big decision: releasing Rodgers and starting fresh at the game's most important position," Fowler said. "That leaves a 41-year-old, recently injured quarterback without a home. To be sure, some from last season's Jets staff believe Rodgers has something left and might just be eager to prove it. And he played relatively well over his final five games with 1,270 yards and nine touchdowns to three interceptions.
"But I'm just trying to think of a logical place for him to play and I can't think of one," an AFC executive said. "I'm guessing he doesn't want to go to a rebuild. And if you're a contender, I'm not sure they want to take on Aaron Rodgers and all that comes with that. So, he might just come to the conclusion that he's done."
This isn't a guarantee that he is going to retire. Fowler is one of the most prominent insiders in football so when he speaks, you should listen. But Rodgers also is one of the most surprising players in the game and there really is no way to know what he's thinking unless he outwardly says it. It did seem like he has something left in the tank. He's under contract and it would make sense to bring him back for another year.
It's not surprising this prediction was made, but anything can happen until Rodgers announces his choice.
