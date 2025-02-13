Could $160 Million QB Be Short-Term Solution For Jets?
Reports have been circulating since right before the Super Bowl that the New York Jets will be moving on from Aaron Rodgers.
What does this mean for the quarterback position? New York is going to be the most interesting team in football to follow as we get closer to free agency in March. Even if the Jets cut ties with Rodgers and Davante Adams, there's some serious offensive talent with this team.
New York has Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Braelon Allen ready to go for 2025, barring any changes. The Jets' offense has good pieces to build around, a high draft pick, and will have more money to work with once they start to make cuts.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt made a list of 20 options to replace Rodgers. There certainly were some interesting names on his list including Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, and Justin Fields among others. Another guy who stood out was former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
"In a weak free agency class, Jones actually stands out compared to some of the other options, though by the end of his Giants tenure he seemed physically unable to make all the throws anymore, possibly due to after all the injuries he’s been through," Rosenblatt said. "He could only muster eight touchdown passes, and seven interceptions, in 10 games last season, though the Jets have a more talented supporting cast on offense than the Giants. (Tyrod Taylor) is probably a better option than Jones at this stage."
Jones had a massive $160 million deal with the Giants but things fell apart in 2024 and he joined the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster before the playoffs. Jones got a bad rep in New York but is just 27 years old and has a playoff win under his belt. It would be pretty surprising to see the Jets go in this direction, but there are worse options out there.
