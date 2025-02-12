Jets' Aaron Rodgers May Have Already Lost 1 Potential Suitor
What is New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers going to do?
Is he going to play one more year? Is he going to hang up his cleats and announce his retirement? If he does play another year, it has been reported that it wouldn't be with the Jets. Rumors started to circulate before the Super Bowl that the Jets have decided to move on.
A handful of teams have been floated as potential fits for Rodgers already as speculation as started to pick up. There's nothing concrete about his future yet. He hasn't made an announcement so none of the chatter really matters until we hear from him.
While this is the case, one team that has been brought up as a potential fit is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Starting safety DeShon Elliott certainly made it clear that he doesn't want Rodgers to come to town, though.
He posted an Instagram comment on a post about the possibility of Rodgers to Pittsburgh saying: "Leave his (expletive) at the retirement home." He has since deleted the comment, but it was shared on social media by PennLive.com's Nick Farabaugh.
Elliott is a six-year NFL veteran who has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and the Steelers. It's unclear if the Rodgers would even have any interest in joining the Steelers, but that has been a team that has been speculated as a fit because of its solid roster and quarterback questions.
