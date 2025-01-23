Could Aaron Glenn Hiring Keep $33 Million Star From Leaving Jets?
The New York Jets have made their first big decision of the offseason.
New York was looking to fill their open head coach position for weeks and now has done so. The Jets hired former New York star Aaron Glenn to be the team's next head coach on Wednesday after much speculation and rumors.
The team's next order of business surely will be figuring out who the team's general manager is going to be. Once both roles are in place, the Jets can start taking a look at the roster.
The most talked about players on the roster have been Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, but there are others whose futures are in question right now. Cornerback DJ Reed is going to be a free agent this offseason after finishing a three-year, $33 million deal with New York.
There has been speculation about possible landing spots if he were to decide to leave, but could Glenn's hiring help keep him around? He took to social media with support for Glenn after the hiring was announced.
"Glenn is a great look," Reed said with an exclamation point.
Reed is one of the better defensive backs heading to free agency so if the Jets could find a way to keep him, that would be great. It's a new era in New York and at this point everything seems positive. Heaps of praise have come in left and right for Glenn already. The Jets seem to have got the decision right.
More NFL: Surprise Contender Called 'Best Landing Spot' For Jets' Aaron Rodgers