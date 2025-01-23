Surprise Contender Called 'Best Landing Spot' For Jets' Aaron Rodgers
Will future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers end up leaving the New York Jets this offseason?
There clearly are a lot of questions swirling around the team this offseason. New York seems to be at a crossroads right now. The 2024 season didn't go as planned and now the team is making organizational changes.
Rodgers hasn't announced whether he is going to play in 2025. He's 41 years old now. Realistically, anything could happen. He did show he has something left in the tank in 2024, but does he want to continue his carer? Only he knows that.
If he does decide to return, the next Jets general manager will have to decide whether to keep him in New York or let him walk. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a list of the best and worst landing spots for each quarterback who could be available and surprisingly listed the Minnesota Vikings as the best option for Rodgers.
"Best Landing Spot: Minnesota Vikings," Knox said. "Aaron Rodgers followed his storied Green Bay Packers career with an overwhelmingly disappointing two-year stint with the Jets. A torn Achilles erased his 2023 campaign, and Rodgers repeatedly failed to spark New York's offense in 2024. Though Rodgers is under contract for another year, the Jets could save $9.5 million by releasing him with a post-June 1 designation. A split feels likely, although the incoming front office could change the outlook...
"The Vikings theoretically could have an opening if they part with both Darnold and Jones while deciding that McCarthy needs another year as an understudy. Minnesota has a strong enough offensive cast to support Rodgers, while the veteran has stated that he's open to mentoring a young quarterback...Is this a likely pairing? No. Should the Vikings want their young signal-caller apprenticing under one of the biggest distractions in football? Probably not."
It would be pretty surprising to see Rodgers land in Minnesota. The Vikings have Sam Darnold currently, although he will be a free agent. On top of that, they have young quarterback JJ McCarthy. It would be pretty surprising to see them turn to Rodgers.
