Could Aaron Rodgers Sign With Saints Following Derek Carr Injury?
The New York Jets opted to cut Aaron Rodgers earlier in the offseason, and they've been doing great without him. New York has added a new head coach, coordinators, general manager, and quarterback this offseason.
While the Jets have taken major strides in the right direction, Rodgers remains a free agent with limited options.
After the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants reportedly dropped out of the Rodgers sweepstakes, the 41-year-old was left to choose between the Pittsburgh Steelers and retirement.
But New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr recently suffered a shoulder injury and it's reportedly in question whether he will play in 2025 or not. If Carr is sidelined for the entire season, the Saints could emerge as a late darkhorse in the Rodgers sweepstakes, but is it realistic?
The initial thought here would be no, it's not very realistic.
First of all, Rodgers would seemingly like to play for a team that gives him a chance to win. The Steelers have a much better defense and more weapons for Rodgers to throw to. In terms of which team is setup better for success, it's the Steelers.
The Saints also just got themselves out of a horrible cap space situation. Trying to win a bidding war for Rodgers would sink them back into the hole they just dug out of.
It's much more likely the Saints draft a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart than sign Rodgers.
But Rodgers could still try to leverage the Saints to get a bit more money from the Steelers.
