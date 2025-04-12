NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land 1,233-Yard Star With Top Draft Pick
There's a lot of speculation growing that the New York Jets could end up leveraging the value of the No. 7 pick in the draft and trading it to a team like the New Orleans Saints or Pittsburgh Steelers. While these rumors have gained steam as of late, the Jets might not opt to trade the pick.
Mike Luciano of The Jet Press recently predicted the Jets would use the No. 7 pick in the draft to select superstar tight end Tyler Warren out of Penn State.
"The idea of picking a right tackle like Armand Membou will be an equally valid pick, but the Jets might be tempted to take Warren after passing on Brock Bowers for Olu Fashanu last year," Luciano wrote. "Everything about Warren's game suggests he can instantly be the No. 2 passing game option in New York.
"Warren, who recorded over 1,200 yards in his final season with the Nittany Lions, is an excellent receiver with great hands and the yards-after-catch ability of a wide receiver. Warren was so athletic that Penn State used him as a wildcat quarterback. Fields will be targeting Warren early and often in 2025."
New York probably regrets passing on Brock Bowers to draft Olu Fashanu last season, so there's a chance they decide not to make a similar mistake this season. When making this comparison, it's important to note that Bowers is a generational young tight end while Warren hasn't proven anything at the NFL level, so the comparison might not stick for very long.
Either way, Warren would likely slot into the depleted Jets offense in a big way. He's quite versatile and talented. But, the Jets could likely trade down into the middle of the first round in order to select Warren if they believe he's going to fall down the board a bit. Taking him at No. 7 feels like a bit of a stretch.
