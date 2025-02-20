Could Jets' Aaron Rodgers Just Hinted At Next Landing Spot?
The New York Jets already made one difficult decision this offseason by announcing that they intend on moving on from Aaron Rodgers.
Now, Rodgers has a decision of his own. Will he play in 2025? If so, where will he play? That is completely up in the air right now. Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer and one of the most interesting players in recent memory.
His decision already has been the talk of the offseason. The chatter isn’t going to slow down anytime soon. Fans are waiting for answers and are looking for anything right now.
Recently, Proactive SP shared a photo of Rodgers with Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott which has led some to wonder if that could be a sign that Pittsburgh could be his ultimate landing spot. Elliott notably shared a comment on Instagram recently hinting he didn't want Rodgers to come to Pittsburgh.
The Steelers have questions at quarterback after having both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson with the team in 2024. The Steelers were a playoff team last season, but they were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens.
Rodgers may be leaving the Jets, but he had 28 touchdown passes in 2024 and looked like he had something in the tank still. Plus, it has been rumored that Davante Adams could go somewhere with Rodgers this offseason. The Steelers are a good team and having Rodgers and Adams could take them to another level.
Keep an eye on them.
