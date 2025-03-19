Could Jets Afford To Pair Garrett Wilson With 5-Time Pro Bowler?
The New York Jets have one of the best receivers in football in Garrett Wilson.
He's racked up over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons. Wilson is on a historic pace with the Jets and they should do everything possible to keep him happy and in New York for years to come.
The Jets need to add some more talent around him, though, in the receiver room. Davante Adams is gone and it wouldn't be a shock to see Allen Lazard elsewhere in 2025 as well. Even if Lazard stays, the Jets have a need at receiver.
One guy who is out there who could make sense is five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper. He spent some time in the AFC East in 2024 with the Buffalo Bills. He appeared in eight games with the Buffalo Bills but didn't do too much. He had 20 catches for 297 receiving yards. He only had 547 receiving yards in 2024, which was surprising because he hadn't had less than 865 receiving yards since 2017.
Cooper now is a free agent and that couldn't have come at a better time for a team. He had a five-year, $100 million deal but now is 30 years old and certainly won't get that type of contract in free agency. The Jets currently have over $32 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.
Realistically, they could afford someone like Cooper if they really wanted to sign him. There's been chatter about possible extensions for guys like Wilson and Sauce Gardner, though. If they were to give either a massive extension, it may be tough to sign a big-name guy like Cooper.