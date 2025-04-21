Could Jets Cut Ties With $18 Million All-Pro During NFL Draft?
It's NFL Draft week, and any team, including the New York Jets, could have an unexpected trade up their sleeves.
As the Jets look to turn the page on yet another brutal season in 2024, they have several star players entering the final seasons of their current contracts. That doesn't necessitate any trades, but it certainly indicates that for the right price, New York could move on from someone they might not be angling to re-sign.
One player worth watching is linebacker Quincy Williams, whose three-year, $18 million extension has paid off in a major way. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and has totaled 255 tackles and six forced fumbles in the first two years of the deal.
On Sunday, Justin Fried of FanSided named Williams as a "realistic" candidate to be traded during this year's draft, which begins on Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST.
"It’s possible Williams chooses to quietly play out the remainder of his contract. He’s clearly happy playing alongside his brother, Quinnen, and may not want to rock the boat," Fried wrote.
"But this is also someone who has never received a true NFL payday, and he’s not getting any younger. It would be entirely reasonable for him to seek a new contract this offseason. And if the Jets have no plans to offer one, it’s possible he’s already played his final snap in a Jets uniform."
Williams will be 29 in August, and he's shown no signs yet of slowing down. If the Jets were to commit to him for another three to four years, especially to keep him on the defense alongside brother Quinnen, it would be completely within reason.
However, if an extension isn't in the cards, which could be the case if Williams wants a specific high dollar amount, it's always good business to listen to offers. And perhaps some team blows the Jets away this week to force a deal.
