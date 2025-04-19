Jets, Aaron Glenn Praised For In-Person 'Firing' Of Aaron Rodgers By NFL Insider
The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets predictably ended in ugly fashion.
Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee show on Thursday, more than a month after the Jets officially released him, and unloaded on new head coach Aaron Glenn and the organization. He was miffed that the Jets' braintrust forced him to fly from California to New Jersey just to tell him they weren't interested in bringing him back as the starting quarterback.
It's not as though the Jets should have expected Rodgers to be happy he was being dumped after the franchise rolled out the red carpet for him for two seasons. But was Rodgers right? Could the Jets have handled the situation either more delicately, more professionally, or both?
Not so, says Jets beat reporter Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
In the aftermath of Rodgers' television appearance, Rosenblatt heaped praise on Glenn, general manager Darren Mougey, and the Jets organization for not only making the swift decision to move on from Rodgers, but telling him to his face that he wouldn't be back.
"Rodgers promised the Jets the world. Instead, he gave them a world of distraction. In two years, he made more headlines for his media appearances than for his play on the field," Rosenblatt wrote.
"If Glenn had told Rodgers they were done with him over the phone, would Rodgers have criticized him for not doing it face-to-face? Glenn handled this the right way. For all the Jets’ off-the-field missteps over the years, this was not one of them."
Rodgers is now keeping the Pittsburgh Steelers on hold while deciding whether he wants to play another season. Meanwhile, the Jets have had Justin Fields locked up as their starter for the last five weeks, and can focus all their attention on the upcoming NFL Draft and their plans for the new season.
The Jets chapter of Rodgers career will be the subject of many fascinating discussions for years to come. But most would likely agree with Rosenblatt that it's a very good thing for New York that it's over.
More NFL: Jets Blockbuster Trade Idea Dumps Breece Hall To Surprise AFC West Team